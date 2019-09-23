Eton schoolboys, dressed in their traditional uniform of tails, attend class. File photo: Shutterstock
UK Labour declares class war, wants to abolish posh private schools like Eton and Harrow
- Main UK opposition Labour Party adopts policy to scrap private schools such as Eton, the alma mater of Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- Advocates also want 7 per cent of students admitted by universities to come from private schools
