Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Eton schoolboys, dressed in their traditional uniform of tails, attend class. File photo: Shutterstock
Europe

UK Labour declares class war, wants to abolish posh private schools like Eton and Harrow

  • Main UK opposition Labour Party adopts policy to scrap private schools such as Eton, the alma mater of Prime Minister Boris Johnson
  • Advocates also want 7 per cent of students admitted by universities to come from private schools
Topic |   Education
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 11:32am, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Eton schoolboys, dressed in their traditional uniform of tails, attend class. File photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.