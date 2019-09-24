A harvest moon is seen rising behind London’s skyscrapers on September 14. Photo: Reuters
How Brexit has already cost London’s financial hub billions
- Three years and three prime ministers since the Brexit referendum, fraught negotiations and political turmoil have sapped confidence in the industry
- This, in turn, has put financial firms on the verge of moving thousands of jobs – and possibly £1 trillion pounds ($1.24 trillion) of assets – out of the city
Topic | Brexit
A harvest moon is seen rising behind London’s skyscrapers on September 14. Photo: Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. Photo: DPA
British PM Boris Johnson holds Brexit talks with EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker, but no visible breakthrough yet
- The two men held their first face-to-face talks over a two-hour lunch in Juncker’s native Luxembourg
- Johnson’s government claimed that an agreement was in sight, though the European Commission gave a starkly different assessment
Topic | Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. Photo: DPA