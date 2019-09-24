Channels

The case has been seen as a test of whether Europe can extend its laws beyond its borders. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Europe’s ‘right to be forgotten’ does not cover whole world, top EU court rules

  • The European Court of Justice found in favour of Google in a case the tech giant brought against France after it was fined 100,000 euros (US$109,939)
  • France’s privacy watchdog had issued the fine after the tech giant refused to ‘delist’ sensitive information from its search results globally
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:19pm, 24 Sep, 2019

The EU Chamber of Commerce has for years used its annual report to lobby for competitive neutrality and SOE reform, but this year called for a number of “fail-safes”. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

European businesses urge EU to take ‘defensive’ measures against China’s state-owned enterprises

  • EU Chamber of Commerce warns of ‘resurgent state-owned economy’ receiving more funding, government contracts and subsidies than ever before
  • It calls for ‘fail-safes’ to protect EU such as introducing new policies and making better use of laws to give Beijing more incentive to speed up reform
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 9:00am, 24 Sep, 2019

