Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters carry banners with a picture of Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco during a protest outside Madrid's Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Spain moves closer to exhuming late dictator Francisco Franco’s remains following court ruling

  • Franco, who ruled with an iron fist following the end of the country’s 1936-39 civil war, is buried in an imposing basilica 50 kilometres outside Madrid
  • Many on the left are repulsed by the huge memorial at the Valley of the Fallen, comparing it to a monument glorifying Hitler
Topic |   Spain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:01pm, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters carry banners with a picture of Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco during a protest outside Madrid's Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The case has been seen as a test of whether Europe can extend its laws beyond its borders. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Europe’s ‘right to be forgotten’ does not cover whole world, top EU court rules

  • The European Court of Justice found in favour of Google in a case the tech giant brought against France after it was fined 100,000 euros (US$109,939)
  • France’s privacy watchdog had issued the fine after the tech giant refused to ‘delist’ sensitive information from its search results globally
Topic |   Google
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:19pm, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The case has been seen as a test of whether Europe can extend its laws beyond its borders. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.