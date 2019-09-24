Protesters carry banners with a picture of Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco during a protest outside Madrid's Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Spain moves closer to exhuming late dictator Francisco Franco’s remains following court ruling
- Franco, who ruled with an iron fist following the end of the country’s 1936-39 civil war, is buried in an imposing basilica 50 kilometres outside Madrid
- Many on the left are repulsed by the huge memorial at the Valley of the Fallen, comparing it to a monument glorifying Hitler
Topic | Spain
The case has been seen as a test of whether Europe can extend its laws beyond its borders. Photo: Reuters
Europe’s ‘right to be forgotten’ does not cover whole world, top EU court rules
- The European Court of Justice found in favour of Google in a case the tech giant brought against France after it was fined 100,000 euros (US$109,939)
- France’s privacy watchdog had issued the fine after the tech giant refused to ‘delist’ sensitive information from its search results globally
Topic | Google
