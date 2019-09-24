French chef Marc Veyrat celebrates after being awarded the maximum three Michelin stars last February. Photo: AFP
French chef sues Michelin guide, accusing them of cheese mix-up
- Marc Veyrat’s La Maison des Bois restaurant in the French Alps was demoted to two stars from the maximum three last January
- He claims the downgrade came after a Michelin inspector mistakenly thought he had adulterated a cheese souffle with English Cheddar
Topic | France
