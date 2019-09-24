The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen. Photo: EPA
Volkswagen bosses Herbert Diess, Hans Dieter Poetsch and Martin Winterkorn charged in Germany over 2015 diesel scandal
- The three men are accused of deliberately informing markets too late about the huge costs to the company that would result from the scandal
- Volkswagen installed software in its diesel cars that only turned on pollution controls when vehicles were being tested
Topic | Volkswagen
