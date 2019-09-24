Deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP
Investigators search deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris flat
- French prosecutors opened their own criminal investigation last month into the disgraced financier’s actions both in France and abroad
- The apartment he owned in the heart of upmarket Paris is connected to allegations from women who say they were abused by him
