British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AFP
What’s Boris Johnson’s next move after damning UK court ruling?
- UK PM forced to cut short his visit to New York after his decision to shut down the parliament was ruled as ‘unlawful’ by the country’s Supreme Court
Topic | Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AFP
Anti-Brexit supporters take part in a protest in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London. Photo: AP
What is prorogation? A simple guide to what is happening in UK politics
- If the past few years of Brexit debate have passed you by, here is what you need to know
Topic | Brexit
Anti-Brexit supporters take part in a protest in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London. Photo: AP