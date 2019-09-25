Boris Johnson, Britain’s prime minister, arrives back at Downing Street in London on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
British attorney general derides reconvened parliament as PM Boris Johnson arrives back in UK
- Geoffrey Cox aggressively took the offensive, accusing what he called a ‘dead parliament’ of being ‘too cowardly’ to call an election
- MPs challenged the attorney general over his advice to Johnson on suspending parliament, which the Supreme Court has deemed illegal
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: AFP
What’s Boris Johnson’s next move after damning UK court ruling?
- UK PM forced to cut short his visit to New York after his decision to shut down the parliament was ruled as ‘unlawful’ by the country’s Supreme Court
