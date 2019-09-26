Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesturing while answering questions on the proroguing of Parliament. Photo: Handout via AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defiant despite calls to resign after bombshell court ruling
- PM challenged Labour and other opposition parties to call a confidence vote in his government, saying he would make time for a vote on Thursday
Topic | Brexit
Boris Johnson, Britain’s prime minister, arrives back at Downing Street in London on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
British attorney general derides reconvened parliament as PM Boris Johnson arrives back in UK
- Geoffrey Cox aggressively took the offensive, accusing what he called a ‘dead parliament’ of being ‘too cowardly’ to call an election
- MPs challenged the attorney general over his advice to Johnson on suspending parliament, which the Supreme Court has deemed illegal
Topic | Britain
