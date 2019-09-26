A helicopter flies over a segment of the Planpincieux glacier on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif area. Photo: Reuters
Alps alert: collapse warning for monster Mont Blanc glacier
- The Planpincieux glacier has been moving up to 58cm a day, and officials warned it was at risk of collapsing
- The warning comes as world leaders met in New York for the UN climate action summit
Topic | Climate change
