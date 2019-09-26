Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A helicopter flies over a segment of the Planpincieux glacier on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif area. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Alps alert: collapse warning for monster Mont Blanc glacier

  • The Planpincieux glacier has been moving up to 58cm a day, and officials warned it was at risk of collapsing
  • The warning comes as world leaders met in New York for the UN climate action summit
Topic |   Climate change
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 1:22pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A helicopter flies over a segment of the Planpincieux glacier on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif area. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.