The Ericsson logo seen at the company’s headquarters in Stockholm. Photo: AFP
Ericsson expects to pay US$1.2 billion in US probes over ethics breaches in six countries including China
- Ericsson said the US investigation covers a period ending in the first quarter of 2017 and involves breaches in China, Djibouti, Indonesia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam
- CEO Borje Ekholm said the firm was ‘ashamed’ over its historical conduct and said Ericsson had taken steps to tighten its compliance programme
Topic | United States
