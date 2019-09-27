Channels

Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission. Photo: DPA
Europe

EU ‘doing everything possible’ to reach Brexit agreement, says Britain will be responsible if no deal

  • Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, says it would be a catastrophe if Britain left the EU without a deal
  • A survey has found more than a third of British companies fear a no-deal Brexit will hurt their business
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:57am, 27 Sep, 2019

Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission. Photo: DPA
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. Photo: DPA
Europe

British PM Boris Johnson holds Brexit talks with EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker, but no visible breakthrough yet

  • The two men held their first face-to-face talks over a two-hour lunch in Juncker’s native Luxembourg
  • Johnson’s government claimed that an agreement was in sight, though the European Commission gave a starkly different assessment
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:44am, 17 Sep, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. Photo: DPA
