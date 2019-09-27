Channels

The move has already sparked outrage from defenders of the traditional family unit. Photo: Reuters
Europe

French lawmakers approve IVF for lesbians and single women

  • Conservative groups have called for a rally in October against the proposed changes they say will ‘deprive children of their fathers’
  • The move represents President Macron’s biggest social reform since coming to power in 2017
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:01pm, 27 Sep, 2019

The move has already sparked outrage from defenders of the traditional family unit. Photo: Reuters
The crowd at a Pink Dot event in Singapore. File photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Singapore gay sex ban: doctor files legal challenge against ‘archaic law’

  • The law – known as ‘Section 377A’ of the penal code – was inherited from the British colonial era but is rarely enforced in Singapore
  • Campaigners have renewed efforts to do away with it since India last year decriminalised gay sex by overturning a statute from its own period under British rule
Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:18am, 26 Sep, 2019

The crowd at a Pink Dot event in Singapore. File photo: EPA-EFE
