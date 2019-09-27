The move has already sparked outrage from defenders of the traditional family unit. Photo: Reuters
French lawmakers approve IVF for lesbians and single women
- Conservative groups have called for a rally in October against the proposed changes they say will ‘deprive children of their fathers’
- The move represents President Macron’s biggest social reform since coming to power in 2017
Topic | France
The crowd at a Pink Dot event in Singapore. File photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore gay sex ban: doctor files legal challenge against ‘archaic law’
- The law – known as ‘Section 377A’ of the penal code – was inherited from the British colonial era but is rarely enforced in Singapore
- Campaigners have renewed efforts to do away with it since India last year decriminalised gay sex by overturning a statute from its own period under British rule
Topic | Singapore
