Pro-independence demonstrators march during the protest in Sabadell. Photo: AP Photo
‘The repression won’t stop us’: thousands take to the streets in protest over arrest of Catalan separatists in Spain
- Supporters of independence for the Catalonia region claim arrests are an attempt to criminalise the largely peaceful movement
Spain’s Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday after meeting King Felipe VI. Photo: dpa
Spain heads for fourth election in four years as talks fail
- Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez calls for snap polls after failing to secure support from rival parties
- King Felipe VI earlier declared after meeting political leaders that there were no viable candidates to lead new government
