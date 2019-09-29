Channels

Pro-independence demonstrators march during the protest in Sabadell. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

‘The repression won’t stop us’: thousands take to the streets in protest over arrest of Catalan separatists in Spain

  • Supporters of independence for the Catalonia region claim arrests are an attempt to criminalise the largely peaceful movement
Topic |   Spain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:45am, 29 Sep, 2019

Spain’s Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday after meeting King Felipe VI. Photo: dpa
Europe

Spain heads for fourth election in four years as talks fail

  • Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez calls for snap polls after failing to secure support from rival parties
  • King Felipe VI earlier declared after meeting political leaders that there were no viable candidates to lead new government
Topic |   Spain
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:32am, 18 Sep, 2019

