Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
British PM Boris Johnson fuels speculation he could ignore Brexit delay law
- In an interview with the BBC, he also failed to deny holding talks with EU heads of state to request they block any request for a Brexit extension
Topic | Boris Johnson
Conservative Party branded banners with the slogan ‘Get Brexit Done’ are seen at Manchester Central convention centre, the venue of the annual Conservative Party conference. Photo AFP
Brexit crisis forces British business expectations drop to their lowest levels since December 2011
- Confederation of British Industry says survey of 567 companies shows pessimism in manufacturing, services and distribution
Topic | Brexit
