Sebastian Kurz, leader of Austrian People's Party (OeVP). Photo: AP Photo
Sebastian Kurz set to take back power as Conservatives look likely to win Austria election amid fall of far-right allies
- Kurz’s People’s Party, OeVP, won 37 per cent, but will have to find coalition partners in order to form a government
Head of People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz delivers his speech during an election campaign rally in Baden, Austria. Photo: Reuters
Austrian parliament declares ‘climate emergency’ just four days ahead of polls
- In Sunday’s polls, Sebastian Kurz’s People’s Party is expected to be the strongest again, while the Greens are tipped to make the biggest gains
