Environmental activists holds giant letters to display ‘CO2’ around the logo of German car maker Volkswagen. Photo: AFP
Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit in Germany
- The first hearing in what is likely to be a grinding, years-long trial began on Monday, with hundreds of thousands of owners demanding compensation
The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen. Photo: EPA
Volkswagen bosses Herbert Diess, Hans Dieter Poetsch and Martin Winterkorn charged in Germany over 2015 diesel scandal
- The three men are accused of deliberately informing markets too late about the huge costs to the company that would result from the scandal
- Volkswagen installed software in its diesel cars that only turned on pollution controls when vehicles were being tested
