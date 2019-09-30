Channels

Pallbearers carry the flag-draped coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac after the funeral. Photo: Reuters
Europe

France bids farewell to late president Jacques Chirac

  • Emmanuel Macron, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and former US president Bill Clinton were among the mourners in the aisles for the mass in his memory
Topic |   France
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:19pm, 30 Sep, 2019

Then French President Jacques Chirac, right, meets Sumo World Champion Dohgorsuren Dagvadorj, known as Yakuzona in Japan, at the Elysee Palace in 2007. Photo: EPA
East Asia

Shiraku! Japan mourns Jacques Chirac, late French president and sumo superfan

  • For many in Japan, the charismatic former statesman will be remembered less for his Iraq war opposition than his abiding love for the sport of sumo
  • He helped organise the first sumo tournament in Paris, bringing wrestlers to the French capital in 1986 and then again in 1995
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:16am, 28 Sep, 2019

