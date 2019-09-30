Pallbearers carry the flag-draped coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac after the funeral. Photo: Reuters
France bids farewell to late president Jacques Chirac
- Emmanuel Macron, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and former US president Bill Clinton were among the mourners in the aisles for the mass in his memory
Topic | France
Then French President Jacques Chirac, right, meets Sumo World Champion Dohgorsuren Dagvadorj, known as Yakuzona in Japan, at the Elysee Palace in 2007. Photo: EPA
Shiraku! Japan mourns Jacques Chirac, late French president and sumo superfan
- For many in Japan, the charismatic former statesman will be remembered less for his Iraq war opposition than his abiding love for the sport of sumo
- He helped organise the first sumo tournament in Paris, bringing wrestlers to the French capital in 1986 and then again in 1995
Topic | Japan
