British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre on Monday. Photo: dpa
Boris Johnson’s foes may try to get Queen Elizabeth to fire him
- Opponents of no-deal Brexit could turn to arcane constitutional trick to force PM from office
- So-called Humble Address could be used to remove Johnson if he refuses to send letter to EU on October 19 requesting to delay Britain’s departure
Topic | Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre on Monday. Photo: dpa
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: DPA
British PM Boris Johnson on defensive again, this time over groping claim
- The prime minister, who is attending his Conservative party’s conference, is accused of touching a female journalist’s leg at a private lunch 20 years ago
Topic | Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: DPA