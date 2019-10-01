Channels

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre on Monday. Photo: dpa
Europe

Boris Johnson’s foes may try to get Queen Elizabeth to fire him

  • Opponents of no-deal Brexit could turn to arcane constitutional trick to force PM from office
  • So-called Humble Address could be used to remove Johnson if he refuses to send letter to EU on October 19 requesting to delay Britain’s departure
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:31am, 1 Oct, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: DPA
Europe

British PM Boris Johnson on defensive again, this time over groping claim

  • The prime minister, who is attending his Conservative party’s conference, is accused of touching a female journalist’s leg at a private lunch 20 years ago
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:04pm, 30 Sep, 2019

