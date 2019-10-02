Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits ActionAid International in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Meghan sues British tabloid as Prince Harry compares media ‘bullying’ of wife to coverage of Princess Diana
- Duchess of Sussex taking action after newspaper published handwritten letter she sent to estranged father
- Harry attacks tabloid press, saying he can no longer be ‘silent witness’ to wife’s suffering
Topic | Royalty
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits ActionAid International in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters