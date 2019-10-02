Channels

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares his keynote speech for the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Europe

Boris Johnson about to make ‘final offer’ for Brexit agreement

  • Officials warn that Britain will exit bloc without a deal if EU does not engage with proposals, with no further negotiations
  • Prime minister denies media report that he is mulling customs posts along Irish border, amid outrage from Dublin
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:54am, 2 Oct, 2019


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre on Monday. Photo: dpa
Europe

Boris Johnson’s foes may try to get Queen Elizabeth to fire him

  • Opponents of no-deal Brexit could turn to arcane constitutional trick to force PM from office
  • So-called Humble Address could be used to remove Johnson if he refuses to send letter to EU on October 19 requesting to delay Britain’s departure
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:25pm, 1 Oct, 2019


