Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Donald Trump’s quest to discredit Russia collusion probe saw him rope in an Italian spy chief

  • US Attorney General Bill Barr first travelled to Rome in August to gather information the White House hopes will undermine the probe, media said
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:02pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, shake hands with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Australian PM denies being pressured by Trump over Russian interference probe

  • Scott Morrison said Australia had already committed to helping the US Justice Department and he could not recall ‘favour’ being used during the call
  • It was reported earlier that Trump had asked Morrison to help probe the origins of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in 2016
Topic |   Australia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:48pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, shake hands with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: AFP
