Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s quest to discredit Russia collusion probe saw him rope in an Italian spy chief
- US Attorney General Bill Barr first travelled to Rome in August to gather information the White House hopes will undermine the probe, media said
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, shake hands with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: AFP
Australian PM denies being pressured by Trump over Russian interference probe
- Scott Morrison said Australia had already committed to helping the US Justice Department and he could not recall ‘favour’ being used during the call
- It was reported earlier that Trump had asked Morrison to help probe the origins of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in 2016
Topic | Australia
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, shake hands with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: AFP