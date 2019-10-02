Channels

Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech on the closing day of the annual Conservative party conference. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

British PM Boris Johnson promises ‘compromise’ Brexit offer to European Union

  • In a speech to his party, Johnson said the plans would address the contentious issue of how to keep open Britain’s border with Ireland
  • But he emphasised that if EU leaders do not compromise, the UK would still leave the European Union on October 31
Updated: 9:44pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech on the closing day of the annual Conservative party conference. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares his keynote speech for the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Europe

Boris Johnson about to make ‘final offer’ for Brexit agreement

  • Officials warn that Britain will exit bloc without a deal if EU does not engage with proposals, with no further negotiations
  • Prime minister denies media report that he is mulling customs posts along Irish border, amid outrage from Dublin
Updated: 7:54am, 2 Oct, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares his keynote speech for the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Tuesday. Photo: AP
