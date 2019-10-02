Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech on the closing day of the annual Conservative party conference. Photo: Bloomberg
British PM Boris Johnson promises ‘compromise’ Brexit offer to European Union
- In a speech to his party, Johnson said the plans would address the contentious issue of how to keep open Britain’s border with Ireland
- But he emphasised that if EU leaders do not compromise, the UK would still leave the European Union on October 31
Topic | Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech on the closing day of the annual Conservative party conference. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares his keynote speech for the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Boris Johnson about to make ‘final offer’ for Brexit agreement
- Officials warn that Britain will exit bloc without a deal if EU does not engage with proposals, with no further negotiations
- Prime minister denies media report that he is mulling customs posts along Irish border, amid outrage from Dublin
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares his keynote speech for the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Tuesday. Photo: AP