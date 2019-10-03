Channels

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech on the closing day of the annual Conservative Party conference at Manchester Central on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Boris Johnson to suspend British parliament again, despite previous attempt being ruled unlawful

  • Latest move would mean parliament is suspended after close of business on Tuesday, then miss just two sitting days
  • EU chief negotiator warns that Johnson’s latest Brexit offer leaves ‘a lot of work’ to be done
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:41am, 3 Oct, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech on the closing day of the annual Conservative Party conference at Manchester Central on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech on the closing day of the annual Conservative party conference. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

British PM Boris Johnson promises ‘compromise’ Brexit offer to European Union

  • In a speech to his party, Johnson said the plans would address the contentious issue of how to keep open Britain’s border with Ireland
  • But he emphasised that if EU leaders do not compromise, the UK would still leave the European Union on October 31
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:19pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech on the closing day of the annual Conservative party conference. Photo: Bloomberg
