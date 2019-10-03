A screen grab of aerial footage a glacier in western Europe taken by a camera attached to an eagle. Photo: Eagle Wings Foundation/Chopard via AP
Soaring eagle to film the Alps’ crumbling glaciers as Earth warms
- White-tailed eagle named Victor will make five flights through Germany, Austria, Italy and France with camera mounted between its wings
- Organisers hope images will draw attention to climate crisis and inspire people to protect animal habitats
A helicopter flies over a segment of the Planpincieux glacier on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif area. Photo: Reuters
Alps alert: collapse warning for monster Mont Blanc glacier
- The Planpincieux glacier has been moving up to 58cm a day, and officials warned it was at risk of collapsing
- The warning comes as world leaders met in New York for the UN climate action summit
