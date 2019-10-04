Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking about the government's proposed Brexit deal in the House of Commons in central London on Thursday. Photo: PRU via AFP
Boris Johnson has Plan B for Brexit if EU rejects his deal
- Prime minister has not ruled out keeping contentious Irish backstop, with one crucial condition – that the EU puts clear time limit on it
- Backstop is sticking point for Johnson because it keeps Britain tied into EU’s customs regime and stops him from seeking trade deals with other countries
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech on the closing day of the annual Conservative Party conference at Manchester Central on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Boris Johnson to suspend British parliament again, despite previous attempt being ruled unlawful
- Latest move would mean parliament is suspended after close of business on Tuesday, then miss just two sitting days
- EU chief negotiator warns that Johnson’s latest Brexit offer leaves ‘a lot of work’ to be done
