Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking about the government's proposed Brexit deal in the House of Commons in central London on Thursday. Photo: PRU via AFP
Europe

Boris Johnson has Plan B for Brexit if EU rejects his deal

  • Prime minister has not ruled out keeping contentious Irish backstop, with one crucial condition – that the EU puts clear time limit on it
  • Backstop is sticking point for Johnson because it keeps Britain tied into EU’s customs regime and stops him from seeking trade deals with other countries
Topic |   Brexit
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:14am, 4 Oct, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking about the government's proposed Brexit deal in the House of Commons in central London on Thursday. Photo: PRU via AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech on the closing day of the annual Conservative Party conference at Manchester Central on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Boris Johnson to suspend British parliament again, despite previous attempt being ruled unlawful

  • Latest move would mean parliament is suspended after close of business on Tuesday, then miss just two sitting days
  • EU chief negotiator warns that Johnson’s latest Brexit offer leaves ‘a lot of work’ to be done
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:41am, 3 Oct, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech on the closing day of the annual Conservative Party conference at Manchester Central on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
