A gallery assistant poses with Banksy’s Devolved Parliament in London on Friday. Photo: AFP
Banksy’s chimp-depicting Devolved Parliament painting sells for record US$12 million
- Auctioneer declares ‘history being made’ as bids comfortably surpass estimated price of US$1.9 million to US$2.5 million
- Despite being painted in 2009, work has drawn comparisons to current-day politics, namely exchanges in Britain’s House of Commons over Brexit
