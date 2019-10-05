Demonstrators on Friday hold signs in front of the Court of Session in Edinburgh, which is currently hearing a lawsuit to ensure that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson requests a Brexit extension if he refuses to comply with the provisions of the Benn Act. Photo: dpa
Boris Johnson will seek Brexit delay if no deal reached by mid-October, court told
- British government is fighting lawsuit by activists to force PM to seek extension if unable to arrive at agreement with EU
- Johnson previously said he would rather be ‘dead in ditch’ than delay Brexit
Topic | Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech on the closing day of the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
EU gives Boris Johnson one week to improve Brexit offer or face delay
- Bloc’s chief negotiator says British PM’s latest proposal falls far short of conditions for a deal, according to EU officials
- Johnson’s Plan B may involve keeping contentious Irish backstop, with one crucial condition – that the EU puts clear time limit on it
