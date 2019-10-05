Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech next to Speaker of the Spanish Lower House, Ana Pastor (left), Spanish Queen Letizia (second right) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (far right) during an official gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid in November 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez ridiculed for gaffe about serving China’s Xi Jinping cheap ham

  • Leader mixes up prized jamon iberico with run-of-the-mill jamon serrano when speaking at livestock fair, prompting farmers to ‘educate’ Sanchez
  • As delicacy’s popularity grows internationally, especially in China, supplies of jamon iberico have not been able to keep pace with demand
Topic |   Spain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 4:41am, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech next to Speaker of the Spanish Lower House, Ana Pastor (left), Spanish Queen Letizia (second right) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (far right) during an official gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid in November 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Spain’s Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday after meeting King Felipe VI. Photo: dpa
Europe

Spain heads for fourth election in four years as talks fail

  • Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez calls for snap polls after failing to secure support from rival parties
  • King Felipe VI earlier declared after meeting political leaders that there were no viable candidates to lead new government
Topic |   Spain
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:32am, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Spain’s Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at a press conference in Madrid on Tuesday after meeting King Felipe VI. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.