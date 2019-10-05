Channels

Britain's Prince Harry speaks during his visit to South Africa. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry sues UK tabloids over alleged phone hacking, intensifying battle against media

  • The British royal launched the legal action over alleged interception of voicemail messages
  • This comes days after he condemned the tabloid media for its treatment of his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:23pm, 5 Oct, 2019

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits ActionAid International in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Meghan sues British tabloid as Prince Harry compares media ‘bullying’ of wife to coverage of Princess Diana

  • Duchess of Sussex taking action after newspaper published handwritten letter she sent to estranged father
  • Harry attacks tabloid press, saying he can no longer be ‘silent witness’ to wife’s suffering
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 11:19pm, 2 Oct, 2019

