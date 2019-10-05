Harry Dunn, 19, died in a collision on August 27, 2019. Photo: Handout
Wife of US diplomat leaves Britain after becoming a suspect in road accident
- Harry Dunn, 19, died after his motorbike and a car collided in Northamptonshire in August
- The suspect had initially told police she had ‘no plans to leave the country in the near future’
Topic | Crime
Owen Carey died after suffering an allergic reaction to a burger in 2017. Photo: Handout
A chicken burger killed Owen Carey on his 18th birthday
- Coroner’s court in London rules Owen died of severe, food-induced anaphylaxis, ‘despite making staff aware of his allergies’
Topic | Food and Drinks
