Soldiers standing guard near the Paris police headquarters after a knife attack. Photo: Xinhua
Europe

Knifeman who killed four colleagues in Paris police headquarters had ‘radical vision of Islam’

  • The assailant, who worked at the Paris police headquarters, had been in contact with members of the ‘Salafist Islamist movement’, said Franc’e anti-terror prosecutor
Topic |   Crime
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:27pm, 5 Oct, 2019

Soldiers standing guard near the Paris police headquarters after a knife attack. Photo: Xinhua
Police secure the area in front of the Paris police headquarters. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Man in France shot dead after stabbing four officers at Paris police headquarters

  • The attacker worked at the intelligence unit of the Paris police headquarters in an administrative capacity
  • A police official told local radio that the assailant had experienced ‘tensions’ with his direct supervisor
Topic |   Crime
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:27pm, 3 Oct, 2019

Police secure the area in front of the Paris police headquarters. Photo: Reuters
