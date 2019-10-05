Soldiers standing guard near the Paris police headquarters after a knife attack. Photo: Xinhua
Knifeman who killed four colleagues in Paris police headquarters had ‘radical vision of Islam’
- The assailant, who worked at the Paris police headquarters, had been in contact with members of the ‘Salafist Islamist movement’, said Franc’e anti-terror prosecutor
Topic | Crime
Soldiers standing guard near the Paris police headquarters after a knife attack. Photo: Xinhua
Police secure the area in front of the Paris police headquarters. Photo: Reuters
Man in France shot dead after stabbing four officers at Paris police headquarters
- The attacker worked at the intelligence unit of the Paris police headquarters in an administrative capacity
- A police official told local radio that the assailant had experienced ‘tensions’ with his direct supervisor
Topic | Crime
Police secure the area in front of the Paris police headquarters. Photo: Reuters