Protesters rally in London. Photo: Hilary Clarke
Europe

Hundreds of masked Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters rally in London’s Trafalgar Square and Tower Bridge

  • Overseas support for demonstrations in Hong Kong grows, with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying government ‘must avoid aggravating’
Topic |   Anti-mainland China sentiments
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 4:49am, 6 Oct, 2019

Protesters rally in London. Photo: Hilary Clarke
Protesters form a human chain outside the Star Ferry pier. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: hundreds take to streets in second straight day of defiance against newly imposed anti-mask law

  • Messages circulated on the internet called for protests in more than 20 areas, including hotspots such as Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui and Sha Tin
  • In Sheung Shui, masked radicals vandalised a number of shops, including Arome Bakery, China Mobile, Best Mart 360 and a pharmacy
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 12:35am, 6 Oct, 2019

Protesters form a human chain outside the Star Ferry pier. Photo: Sam Tsang
