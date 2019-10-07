Channels

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) Stephen Barclay (R) gestures as he speaks to Andrew Marr (L) during an appearance on the BBC. Photo: Handout via AFP
Europe

Britain calls for ‘intensive negotiations’ with the EU on new Brexit plans

  • Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said the European Union needed to show ‘flexibility’ as the deadline of October 31 draws ever closer
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:03am, 7 Oct, 2019

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) Stephen Barclay (R) gestures as he speaks to Andrew Marr (L) during an appearance on the BBC. Photo: Handout via AFP
Demonstrators on Friday hold signs in front of the Court of Session in Edinburgh, which is currently hearing a lawsuit to ensure that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson requests a Brexit extension if he refuses to comply with the provisions of the Benn Act. Photo: dpa
Europe

Boris Johnson will seek Brexit delay if no deal reached by mid-October, court told

  • British government is fighting lawsuit by activists to force PM to seek extension if unable to arrive at agreement with EU
  • Johnson previously said he would rather be ‘dead in ditch’ than delay Brexit
Topic |   Brexit
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:52pm, 5 Oct, 2019

Demonstrators on Friday hold signs in front of the Court of Session in Edinburgh, which is currently hearing a lawsuit to ensure that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson requests a Brexit extension if he refuses to comply with the provisions of the Benn Act. Photo: dpa
