Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) Stephen Barclay (R) gestures as he speaks to Andrew Marr (L) during an appearance on the BBC. Photo: Handout via AFP
Britain calls for ‘intensive negotiations’ with the EU on new Brexit plans
- Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said the European Union needed to show ‘flexibility’ as the deadline of October 31 draws ever closer
Topic | Brexit
Demonstrators on Friday hold signs in front of the Court of Session in Edinburgh, which is currently hearing a lawsuit to ensure that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson requests a Brexit extension if he refuses to comply with the provisions of the Benn Act. Photo: dpa
Boris Johnson will seek Brexit delay if no deal reached by mid-October, court told
- British government is fighting lawsuit by activists to force PM to seek extension if unable to arrive at agreement with EU
- Johnson previously said he would rather be ‘dead in ditch’ than delay Brexit
