Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Antonio Costa, Portugal’s prime minister, centre, speaks to members of the media. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Portugal’s Socialists, led by incumbent Prime Minister Antonio Costa, win re-election but still fall short of majority

  • Costa’s Socialist Party (PS) took 37 per cent of the vote, with watchers keen to see who he chooses as allies to stay in power
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:31am, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Antonio Costa, Portugal’s prime minister, centre, speaks to members of the media. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sebastian Kurz, leader of Austrian People's Party (OeVP). Photo: AP Photo
Europe

Sebastian Kurz set to take back power as Conservatives look likely to win Austria election amid fall of far-right allies

  • Kurz’s People’s Party, OeVP, won 37 per cent, but will have to find coalition partners in order to form a government
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:56am, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sebastian Kurz, leader of Austrian People's Party (OeVP). Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.