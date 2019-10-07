Thomas Perlmann, the Secretary of the Nobel Committee, speaks as the winners are announced of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Photo: AFP
Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to 3 scientists for research on how cells sense oxygen availability
- Two Americans and a British researcher are the first winners in this year’s Nobel Prizes
- Their discoveries may help fight anaemia and cancer, the Nobel Assembly says
Topic | Nobel Prize
