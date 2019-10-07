Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
Johnson warns EU leaders he will not delay Brexit, as prospects of deal before October 31 fade
- The British PM told French leader Emmanuel Macron not to be lulled into the mistaken belief that the UK will still be part of the EU after October 31
- But EU leaders have cast doubt on reaching an agreement before the deadline
Demonstrators on Friday hold signs in front of the Court of Session in Edinburgh, which is currently hearing a lawsuit to ensure that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson requests a Brexit extension if he refuses to comply with the provisions of the Benn Act. Photo: dpa
Boris Johnson will seek Brexit delay if no deal reached by mid-October, court told
- British government is fighting lawsuit by activists to force PM to seek extension if unable to arrive at agreement with EU
- Johnson previously said he would rather be ‘dead in ditch’ than delay Brexit
