Harry Dunn, 19, was killed on August 27 after his motorbike collided with a car driven by a US diplomat’s wife. Photo: Handout
Europe

UK PM Boris Johnson urges US to give up diplomat’s wife after road crash that killed British teen Harry Dunn

  • Harry Dunn, 19, was killed on August 27 after his motorbike collided with a car driven by a US diplomat’s wife
  • The US has been urged by the UK prime minister to reconsider its decision to grant immunity to Anne Sacoolas, who is being treated as a suspect
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:09am, 8 Oct, 2019

Harry Dunn, 19, died in a collision on August 27, 2019. Photo: Handout
Europe

Wife of US diplomat leaves Britain after becoming a suspect in road accident

  • Harry Dunn, 19, died after his motorbike and a car collided in Northamptonshire in August
  • The suspect had initially told police she had ‘no plans to leave the country in the near future’
Topic |   Crime
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:34pm, 5 Oct, 2019

