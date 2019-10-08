Harry Dunn, 19, was killed on August 27 after his motorbike collided with a car driven by a US diplomat’s wife. Photo: Handout
UK PM Boris Johnson urges US to give up diplomat’s wife after road crash that killed British teen Harry Dunn
- Harry Dunn, 19, was killed on August 27 after his motorbike collided with a car driven by a US diplomat’s wife
- The US has been urged by the UK prime minister to reconsider its decision to grant immunity to Anne Sacoolas, who is being treated as a suspect
Topic | Britain
Harry Dunn, 19, was killed on August 27 after his motorbike collided with a car driven by a US diplomat’s wife. Photo: Handout
Harry Dunn, 19, died in a collision on August 27, 2019. Photo: Handout
Wife of US diplomat leaves Britain after becoming a suspect in road accident
- Harry Dunn, 19, died after his motorbike and a car collided in Northamptonshire in August
- The suspect had initially told police she had ‘no plans to leave the country in the near future’
Topic | Crime
Harry Dunn, 19, died in a collision on August 27, 2019. Photo: Handout