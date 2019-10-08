Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
EU slams Britain for playing ‘stupid blame game’ as Boris Johnson fails to bridge Brexit impasse
- According to a Downing Street source, Germany’s Angela Merkel said after talks with British PM Boris Johnson that a deal was ‘overwhelmingly unlikely’
- The failure to bridge the impasse led the European Council chief to lash out at the UK, saying ‘what’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game’
Topic | Brexit
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
Johnson warns EU leaders he will not delay Brexit, as prospects of deal before October 31 fade
- The British PM told French leader Emmanuel Macron not to be lulled into the mistaken belief that the UK will still be part of the EU after October 31
- But EU leaders have cast doubt on reaching an agreement before the deadline
Topic | Britain
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters