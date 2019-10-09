Anti-Brexit campaigners protest outside the Labour party conference in Brighton in September. Photo: AFP
Will Britain run out of toilet paper after no-deal Brexit? MPs seek answers
- With only three weeks to go before deadline for leaving EU, lawmakers want guarantees from government over flow of imported goods
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
EU slams Britain for playing ‘stupid blame game’ as Boris Johnson fails to bridge Brexit impasse
- According to a Downing Street source, Germany’s Angela Merkel said after talks with British PM Boris Johnson that a deal was ‘overwhelmingly unlikely’
- The failure to bridge the impasse led the European Council chief to lash out at the UK, saying ‘what’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game’
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP