Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dr Akira Yoshino holds up a couple of lithium ion batteries. File photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Europe

Three scientists win Nobel Chemistry prize for lithium-ion battery

  • The jury said the development of the lithium-ion batteries has ‘revolutionised our lives’
  • It is today used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles, and makes possible a fossil fuel-free society, they said
Topic |   Nobel Prize
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:44pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dr Akira Yoshino holds up a couple of lithium ion batteries. File photo: Kyodo via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg walks off the stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
World

Who could win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize? Odds favour teen activist Greta Thunberg, but some experts are sceptical

  • A total of 301 individuals and organisations have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year
Topic |   Nobel Prize
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:18pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg walks off the stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.