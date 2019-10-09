Dr Akira Yoshino holds up a couple of lithium ion batteries. File photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Three scientists win Nobel Chemistry prize for lithium-ion battery
- The jury said the development of the lithium-ion batteries has ‘revolutionised our lives’
- It is today used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles, and makes possible a fossil fuel-free society, they said
Topic | Nobel Prize
Dr Akira Yoshino holds up a couple of lithium ion batteries. File photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg walks off the stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Who could win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize? Odds favour teen activist Greta Thunberg, but some experts are sceptical
- A total of 301 individuals and organisations have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year
Topic | Nobel Prize
Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg walks off the stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)