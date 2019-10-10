Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, delivers a speech in the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
EU working on last-gasp Brexit deal as Britain’s departure looms
- Boris Johnson to have lunch with Irish PM on Thursday, while EU negotiator Michel Barnier expected to meet UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay on Friday
- EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says talks have not come to irreparable standstill, despite Britain blaming bloc for not reaching agreement
Topic | Brexit
Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, delivers a speech in the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
EU slams Britain for playing ‘stupid blame game’ as Boris Johnson fails to bridge Brexit impasse
- According to a Downing Street source, Germany’s Angela Merkel said after talks with British PM Boris Johnson that a deal was ‘overwhelmingly unlikely’
- The failure to bridge the impasse led the European Council chief to lash out at the UK, saying ‘what’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game’
Topic | Brexit
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP