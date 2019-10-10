Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, delivers a speech in the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

EU working on last-gasp Brexit deal as Britain’s departure looms

  • Boris Johnson to have lunch with Irish PM on Thursday, while EU negotiator Michel Barnier expected to meet UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay on Friday
  • EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says talks have not come to irreparable standstill, despite Britain blaming bloc for not reaching agreement
Topic |   Brexit
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:16am, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, delivers a speech in the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
Europe

EU slams Britain for playing ‘stupid blame game’ as Boris Johnson fails to bridge Brexit impasse

  • According to a Downing Street source, Germany’s Angela Merkel said after talks with British PM Boris Johnson that a deal was ‘overwhelmingly unlikely’
  • The failure to bridge the impasse led the European Council chief to lash out at the UK, saying ‘what’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game’
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:25pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.