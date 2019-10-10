WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to reporters from the balcony of the Ecuadorean embassy in London in May 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Spanish firm Undercover Global accused of spying on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on behalf of US
- Security company allegedly installed hidden microphones in fire extinguisher at Ecuadorean embassy and in women’s toilets where Assange met his lawyers
- Information gathered was made available to both US and Ecuadorean intelligence services, court document says
