Harry Dunn, 19, was killed on August 27 after his motorbike collided with a car driven by a US diplomat’s wife. Photo: Handout
US diplomat’s wife will not return to UK in crash death case, Donald Trump’s notes reveal
- Secret briefing spotted at media conference reveals US will not allow Anne Sacoolas to face questioning over crash that killed teenager
Boris Johnson urges US to give up diplomat’s wife after road crash that killed British teen Harry Dunn
- Harry Dunn, 19, was killed on August 27 after his motorbike collided with a car driven by a US diplomat’s wife
- The US has been urged by the prime minister to reconsider its decision to grant immunity to Anne Sacoolas, who is being treated as a suspect
