Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP
Europe

‘No blackmail’ in phone call with Trump, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky says

  • Speaking to media, the Ukrainian leader played down suggestions that Trump pressured him to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden in exchange for military aid
  • Zelensky said the call was not linked to weapons or with Ukrainian gas company Burisma, where Biden’s son Hunter served on the board
Topic |   Ukraine
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:39pm, 10 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Transcript of Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian president shows him offering US assistance for investigation into Joe Biden

  • White House officials had said the transcript did not show the US president seeking an investigation of his political rival
  • The revelation comes a day after Democrats seized on the explosive allegation to launch an impeachment process
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 12:57am, 26 Sep, 2019

