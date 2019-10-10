Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AP
‘No blackmail’ in phone call with Trump, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky says
- Speaking to media, the Ukrainian leader played down suggestions that Trump pressured him to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden in exchange for military aid
- Zelensky said the call was not linked to weapons or with Ukrainian gas company Burisma, where Biden’s son Hunter served on the board
Transcript of Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian president shows him offering US assistance for investigation into Joe Biden
- White House officials had said the transcript did not show the US president seeking an investigation of his political rival
- The revelation comes a day after Democrats seized on the explosive allegation to launch an impeachment process
