Members of the Swedish Academy announce the winners of the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature. Photo: TT via AP
Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk and Austria’s Peter Handke win Nobel Prizes for literature
- Tokarczuk, considered the most talented Polish novelist of her generation, was honoured for ‘narrative imagination’
- Handke won for a work that explores ‘the specificity of human experience’
Topic | Nobel Prize
Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg walks off the stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Who could win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize? Odds favour teen activist Greta Thunberg, but some experts are sceptical
- A total of 301 individuals and organisations have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year
