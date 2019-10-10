A man shoots from long-barrelled gun in Halle, Germany. Photo: ATV-Studio via AP
German attacker had planned to blow up synagogue in ‘massacre’ on Yom Kippur
- A suspect who shot two people had about 4kg of explosives in his car, which he had planned to use to blow up a synagogue, a German prosecutor said
- The victims, reportedly a German man and woman, appeared to be chosen at random when the assailant failed to gain access to the place of worship
Topic | Crime
A man shoots from long-barrelled gun in Halle, Germany. Photo: ATV-Studio via AP