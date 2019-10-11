Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (left) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet in Thornton Manor, Cheshire on Thursday. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Boris Johnson and Irish PM Leo Varadkar see ‘pathway’ to Brexit deal after ‘very positive’ meeting
- Agreement possible by end of October, Irish leader says
- Ireland holds key to any deal as border issue with UK presents major obstacle
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
EU slams Britain for playing ‘stupid blame game’ as Boris Johnson fails to bridge Brexit impasse
- According to a Downing Street source, Germany’s Angela Merkel said after talks with British PM Boris Johnson that a deal was ‘overwhelmingly unlikely’
- The failure to bridge the impasse led the European Council chief to lash out at the UK, saying ‘what’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game’
