Britain’s security minister Brandon Lewis attends the final day of the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester on October 2. Photo: AFP
EU nationals could be deported if they don’t apply to stay after Brexit, British security minister Brandon Lewis warns
- Home Office figures show a million EU citizens in Britain have yet to apply for settled status, which will allow them to remain in country
- Minister says even those who fulfil all legal conditions for residence permit could be made to leave if they fail to register by end of 2020
Topic | Brexit
Britain’s security minister Brandon Lewis attends the final day of the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester on October 2. Photo: AFP
Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (left) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet in Thornton Manor, Cheshire on Thursday. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Boris Johnson and Irish PM Leo Varadkar see ‘pathway’ to Brexit deal after ‘very positive’ meeting
- Agreement possible by end of October, Irish leader says
- Ireland holds key to any deal as border issue with UK presents major obstacle
Topic | Brexit
Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (left) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet in Thornton Manor, Cheshire on Thursday. Photo: Handout via Reuters