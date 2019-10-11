Channels

Britain’s security minister Brandon Lewis attends the final day of the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester on October 2. Photo: AFP
Europe

EU nationals could be deported if they don’t apply to stay after Brexit, British security minister Brandon Lewis warns

  • Home Office figures show a million EU citizens in Britain have yet to apply for settled status, which will allow them to remain in country
  • Minister says even those who fulfil all legal conditions for residence permit could be made to leave if they fail to register by end of 2020
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 5:23am, 11 Oct, 2019

Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (left) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet in Thornton Manor, Cheshire on Thursday. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Europe

Boris Johnson and Irish PM Leo Varadkar see ‘pathway’ to Brexit deal after ‘very positive’ meeting

  • Agreement possible by end of October, Irish leader says
  • Ireland holds key to any deal as border issue with UK presents major obstacle
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:33am, 11 Oct, 2019

